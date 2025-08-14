Mariah the Scientist shared some insight into what she's learned from dating Young Thug over the last several years during an interview with Nessa on Hot 97. She mentioned the rapper already having children from a previous relationship and that watching that dynamic unfold taught her a lot about family.

She explained: "For all the ladies out there that are thinking, 'Well, I don't wanna date a man with kids,' and you're like judging the idea of someone who has had that happen, I feel like dating somebody with kids has taught me more about a family unit than anything I could have ever imagined because you're seeing it in real time. You're seeing the ins and outs of parenting regardless if somebody is together or not together. Parenting is very interesting."

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of Mariah's take on Instagram, fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. "Fellas this doesn’t apply to you. Dating a women with kids is like loading into another man’s saved game," one user wrote. Another countered: "Growing up inside my Family taught me everything I needed to know about family."

Mariah began dating Young Thug back in 2021. At the time, he already had six children by four women. Mariah and Thug also stayed together while he remained behind bars for over two years during the YSL RICO case.

Mariah The Scientist "Hearts Sold Separately"

Mariah The Scientist's appearance on Hot 97 comes as she's gearing up for the release of her next studio album, Hearts Sold Separately. She dropped the lead single for the project, "Burning Blue," back in May. It debuted at number 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making for one of the biggest hits of Mariah's career.