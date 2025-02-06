Young Thug Proclaims His Love For His Wife Weeks After Mariah The Scientist Drama

Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform "Havana" during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Are Thug and Mariah doing okay?

Young Thug is still slowly but surely making his way back to a more active and busy post-prison release life, but it'll probably be a while longer before he really kicks his career back off. Moreover, he has a lot of things in his personal life to catch up with, including his often scrutinized relationship with Mariah The Scientist. "I love my wife," Thugger innocently tweeted on Wednesday (February 5), most likely referring to the R&B singer. Many fans joked about this tweet, theorizing that Mariah might have taken his phone or that he got in a fight with her and is trying to get back in her good graces.

But you might be asking... Why would Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist fight in the first place? Well, for those unaware, some leaked jail calls during his time behind bars in the YSL RICO case indicated that he perhaps acted unfaithfully, as he maintained communication with multiple women and had intimate conversations. While the Atlanta rapper apologized for all the drama, neither he nor Mariah The Scientist have really spoken at length about the specific calls or about the details of their everyday relationship.

Are Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Married?

Of course, this Young Thug tweet led some fans to believe that he maybe tied the knot with Mariah The Scientist, but at press time, this isn't the case at all and they remain ringless. Perhaps this tweet referenced someone else in Thug's romantic past, but that also seems unlikely as he reportedly never married. Nevertheless, it does show just how many more details fans would like to learn these days and all the lingering questions that the jail call leaks provoked.

Meanwhile, Young Thug may have been kind of vague with this tweet, but fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty certainly was not when he spoke on his past relationship with Mariah The Scientist. "I was a s**t person to her," he told Shannon Sharpe during an interview. "And she was really great, so great, so I get it. She was a great person, though, man." We'll see if Thugger has more words for Mariah in the near future.

