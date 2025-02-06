Young Thug Proclaims His Love For His Wife Weeks After Mariah The Scientist Drama

Young Thug is still slowly but surely making his way back to a more active and busy post-prison release life, but it'll probably be a while longer before he really kicks his career back off. Moreover, he has a lot of things in his personal life to catch up with, including his often scrutinized relationship with Mariah The Scientist. "I love my wife," Thugger innocently tweeted on Wednesday (February 5), most likely referring to the R&B singer. Many fans joked about this tweet, theorizing that Mariah might have taken his phone or that he got in a fight with her and is trying to get back in her good graces.

But you might be asking... Why would Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist fight in the first place? Well, for those unaware, some leaked jail calls during his time behind bars in the YSL RICO case indicated that he perhaps acted unfaithfully, as he maintained communication with multiple women and had intimate conversations. While the Atlanta rapper apologized for all the drama, neither he nor Mariah The Scientist have really spoken at length about the specific calls or about the details of their everyday relationship.

Are Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Married?

Of course, this Young Thug tweet led some fans to believe that he maybe tied the knot with Mariah The Scientist, but at press time, this isn't the case at all and they remain ringless. Perhaps this tweet referenced someone else in Thug's romantic past, but that also seems unlikely as he reportedly never married. Nevertheless, it does show just how many more details fans would like to learn these days and all the lingering questions that the jail call leaks provoked.