Lil Baby Posts Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist On Their Ski Trip After Leaked Jail Call Drama

"Whateva Wham say goes."

Lil Baby has something to say, and he didn't need to use any words to do so. Moreover, he recently posted a picture of Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist on their recent ski trip amid a whole lot of relationship speculation. For those unaware, a leaked jail call between Thugger and Devin Haney's baby mama Leena Sayed showed her professing her love for him and him telling her to move on, which caused a lot of cheating speculation as it relates to Mariah. With this post, it seems like Wham just wanted to show his support for them as a couple and lend credence to the idea that things are actually just fine between them.

Beyond Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist, though, Lil Baby also has a lot else to speak on, promote, and handle. He's apparently got two new albums set for an early 2025 release, and if he comes through with fire, he could lead the game to kick off the second half of the decade. It's pretty exciting but also risky considering the lukewarm reception to projects like It's Only Me and a long time out of the massive hit spotlight.

Lil Baby Shares Picture Of Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

However, Lil Baby isn't the only one with something to say about this Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist situation. Thug's sister also came through with a curious remark that hints at more nefarious stuff happening behind the scenes. "I know who leaking them videos but ima be quiet," Dolly White alleged on Twitter. There's been a lot of speculation on whether or not certain individuals are behind the jail call leak or if it's an organization that's responsible. Either way, it's a gross invasion of privacy no matter what.