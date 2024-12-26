Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Spotted Skiing Amid Leaked Jail Call Drama

So things are all good?

A lot of fans are currently giving Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist relationship advice following an unfortunate jail call leak. To sum things up, Devin Haney's partner Leena Sayed (who was single back then) had a call with Thugger in which she seemed to profess her love and in which he told her to move on, which sparked a lot of cheating rumors concerning Mariah The Scientist. He addressed the whole situation on Twitter by downplaying any claims and apologizing to Mariah for the hassle, and it seems like things are actually good. Moreover, fans allegedly spotted the couple on a skiing trip in Big Bear, California.

Furthermore, we say "allegedly" because, as you can see in the Instagram post down below, Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are all bundled up and barely recognizable, so who knows if this is just a big Internet firestorm? Either way, given Mariah's silence on the matter and Thug's apologies, maybe there is reason to believe that everything's good between them. Then again, these signs could also point to trouble in paradise.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Allegedly On Christmas Ski Trip Amid Leaked Jail Call Drama

In any case, fans want to know what's going on and continue to make jokes about the Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist situation online. While cheating rumors and speculative criticism emerged in droves during his prison stint, it seems like this took on an even more concrete shape. It's all quite unfortunate regardless of whether or not these cheating accusations are true, as they both probably looked forward to spending quality time together after the YSL RICO case. With all the social media wildness around them, it likely makes it that much harder to tune the noise out. Skiing could certainly do the trick.