Young Thug Reveals Mariah The Scientist's Reaction To Leaked Jail Call With Leena Sayed

Footage of Young Thug talking to Leena Sayed behind bars was leaked this week.

Earlier this week, footage of Young Thug speaking to Instagram model Leena Sayed during his prison stay leaked online. During their conversation, which reportedly took place in 2022, Young Thug told Sayed to "move on" and "find love" with someone new. This isn't the only footage from his time behind bars to hit the internet, however. In another phone call, he claimed to have been speaking to up to 10 women each week just to pass the time. Of course, the footage has earned big reactions from social media users. According to Young Thug, his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist isn't too thrilled about it either.

Today (December 25), the rapper took to X to reveal how the songstress has responded to the debacle. "She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u [skull emoji]," he wrote simply. At the time of writing, Mariah herself has yet to address the leaked calls. She did, however, receive a public apology from Young Thug last night. "Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet," Thug tweeted. "Love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!"

Young Thug Claims Mariah The Scientist Is "So Mad"

Young Thug also claimed that he and Sayed weren't romantically involved in various posts on Monday (December 23). "Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f*ck bout no hoes or n***as I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol," he explained. "I can have that lil sh*t right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n***as lol that’s the twin…I got who I want."