Young Thug And Leena Sayed Speak Out Following Leaked Jail Call Controversy

Neither are pleased with the leak.

Young Thug and Leena Sayed became the talk of the hip hop world on December 23. A phone conversation between the rapper and Instagram model leaked online. A conversation that took place in 2022, when Young Thug was behind bars. The rapper seemingly urges Sayed to move on and find love with someone else, but she breaks down and claims that she only wants him. Sayed has since gone on to have a child with boxer Devin Haney. Young Thug, meanwhile is dating Mariah the Scientist, who he was also seeing at the time of the phone call. Both Thug and Sayed have tried to clear the air following the leaked call.

Young Thug took to Twitter to claim that he was never romantic with Leena Sayed. The rapper says that they were merely friends, caught up in an emotional moment. "Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t," he tweeted. "I don't know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f*ck bout no h*es or n**gas." Young Thug issued a second tweet in which he claimed that he could have had Sayed if he wanted. He doesn't, though, since he's with Mariah the Scientist. "I'm the capital P lol that's my twin and nothing else," he said in reference to Mariah.

Young Thug And Leena Sayed Denied Romance Allegations

"Never have never will lol," Thug added, alluding to Leena Sayed. "I can have that lil sh*t right now if I wanted it. But she been pushing the p harder then n**gas lol that's the twin… I got who I want." Fans were taken aback by the leaked jail call, and were similarly shocked by Young Thug's callous behavior towards Sayed. Some felt the rapper was telling the truth, while others felt he was trying to cover up his potentially unfaithful actions. Leena Sayed issued a response of her own via Instagram. The model said that her relationship with Young Thug transpired before she met Devin Haney.