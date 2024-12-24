Leena Sayed Denies Being Young Thug's "Twin" After Leaked Jail Call

She insists she rides for Devin Haney.

Leena Sayed and Young Thug became trending topics on Monday, December 23. The two were linked through a leaked jail call dating back to 2022. Sayed became visibly emotional when Thugger told her to move on and find someone else. The rapper's feelings on the matter have sparked widespread debate. Some have theorized that he was also emotional, while others claimed he was trying to stifle laughter over the IG model's tears. Either way, Leena Sayed and Young Thug have tried to distance themselves from their 2022 call.

Leena Sayed and the rapper issued statements via social media on Monday. The former claimed that had yet to meet her current boyfriend, professional boxer Devin Haney, when the phone call took place. "That video was before I met my bd," Sayed wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I would never talk to Thug or any other man." The speculation as to whether Sayed and Thug were romantically involved, however, gained traction among fans. Many theorized that the two were carrying out an affair while Young Thug was with Mariah the Scientist. Perhaps spurred by these theories, Leena Sayed issued another statement via Insta on Tuesday.

Leena Sayed Claims She'd "Never" Talk To Young Thug

Sayed claimed that she was never Young Thug's "twin" in a romantic sense. She also restated her love for Devin Haney, with whom she shares a child. "Lol I'm nobody's twin," the Instagram model asserted. "I'm 100% down for my baby daddy with whatever he do and whoever else he f*ck with." Leena Sayed went on to suggest that those who have been criticizing her are merely jealous of her bond with the pro boxer. "That's why y'all mad," she posited. Leena Sayed's decision to refute the "twin" association does feel like a direct response to Young Thug's social media comments.