Devin Haney Gifts Leena Sayed A Maybach Despite Young Thug Revelation

Haney doubles down that Leena Sayed is his woman with this bold purchase.

Devin Haney is ignoring all of the outside noise and treating Leena Sayed right this holiday season. The professional boxer went over to his local Mercedes-Benz dealership and got his wife a special gift. It's a brand-new Maybach GLS SUV and when you receive such an amazing present like that, you've got to flex it. That's exactly what Leena did by posting it onto her Instagram Story. "Push present 🎁," she captioned the photo. She also included a short walk around the stunning and luxurious vehicle showing off the front and the interior. While it's certainly a nice gesture on Devin Haney's part, you know where this is going next if you have been following Young Thug lately.

The Georgia rapper has not had the smoothest transition from jail to freedom, as his relationship with Mariah the Scientist was put in question. A 2022 jail phone conversation between him and Leena Sayed leaked and it suggested that Thugger was cheating. Sayed was crying and saying, "I don't like anyone… I want you." He tried to encourage her to "find love" with someone else and overall, it was an uncomfortable moment.

Fans Are Very Disappointed In Devin Haney

The fallout was just as awkward for both of them as well. Thug explained that there was nothing romantically going on between them. "Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious s***. I don't know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else," he said in part. That would have worked; however, he added that he could've had Leena if he wanted. She then made things very clear herself stating, "I would never talk to Thug or any other man."

She also added, "Lol I'm nobody's twin. I'm 100% down for my baby daddy with whatever he do and whoever else he f*** with." That's been more than good enough for Haney, as he has essentially doubled down on staying with her with this Maybach gift. Leena might also be proving her loyalty with ironically using a Gunna song in the video above as a potential shot at Thug. However, fans are expressing their disappointment in the athlete for how he's moving right now. "You mean the truck young thug bought 😂" one fan jokes. "That boy a goofy button ——>" another adds.