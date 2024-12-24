Fake Version Of Lil Baby's "WHAM" Album Gets Uploaded To YouTube Music

Fans were understandably confused.

Lil Baby is poised to dominate first couple months of 2025. The rapper may have been quiet in 2024, but he's been hard at work on two different albums. The first, WHAM, is scheduled for release on January 3, while the second, Dominique, is slated to drop some time in February. There was a brief period Monday, however, where it seemed as though WHAM had leaked a week early. An album bearing the same title as Lil Baby's upcoming release was uploaded on YouTube music the morning of December 23. It wasn't the real deal, though.

The album looked to be legit until YouTube music viewers clicked on the link. Instead of the new songs Lil Baby has been teasing and working on, the link included random by a different rapper. Songs called "F U 2X" and "Listen Up" lined up with the titles confirmed by Baby. They were clearly fake, however. Several of the songs didn't even crack three minutes. Fans had a mixed response to the fake album leak. Many were happy to discover that Lil Baby's real music hadn't been leaked. This would have damaged his first week sales. Others were excited to hear the long-anticipated album, and were annoyed by the fact that they were tricked.

Lil Baby's Upcoming Album Has NOT Leaked

It sounds like the wait will be worth it. Lil Baby told A Safe Place podcast host Lil Yachty that WHAM is his best album yet. "Totally," he asserted. "100 percent." When Lil Yachty asked why WHAM is so special for the Lil Baby catalog, the latter claimed that it represented the fullest form of himself to date. "Where I am today, and what I'm going through today," he explained. "It's gon' be my latest sh*t." Lil Baby also told Lil Yachty that he wanted to release two albums in quick succession to showcase his range as an artist. The first album, WHAM, will represent the more aggressive side of his music.