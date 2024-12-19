Lil Baby Confirms Titles And Release Dates For Both Of His 2025 Albums

It sounds like it's going to be his year.

Lil Baby has never been the most prolific rapper. He's released music at a steady pace since breaking out in the late 2010s. He's never equalled the release rate of mentors like Future or Young Thug. Well, before 2025. Lil Baby recently went on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast to discuss his plans for the upcoming year. He revealed that he has not only one, but two albums in store. Furthermore, he confirmed the titles and release dates for both releases.

Lil Baby claimed that he originally planned to drop an album called Dominique. The recording sessions for the album proved so fruitful, however, that he decided to create a brand new project to accompany it. "Now I'm gonna drop a WHAM album and a Dominique album," he told Lil Yachty. "Completely different album." Yachty asked whether the two albums would be spread out throughout 2025. Lil Baby is going to try and dominate the first couple months of the year, however. He revealed that the WHAM album will be dropping on January 3. Dominque is expected to drop a month later, in February.

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

Lil Baby Plans To Drop Albums In Consecutive Months

Lil Baby admitted that it was difficult to determine which songs should end up on which album. "I still put some of the songs I was gonna use for Dominique on WHAM," he stated. "I know my fanbase really want to hearing them certain songs." He went on to identify WHAM as the more aggressive sounding album of the two. "WHAM is more like me on some young n**ga sh*t," Lil Baby asserted. "Fast cars, girls, jewelry. The turnt lifestyle." Dominique, on the other hand, will be more "serious" in tone and subject matter. "Its more personal," he concluded.