Lil Baby Unveils Bonus Tracks For "WHAM" Deluxe Edition

Lil Baby is back. Well, he never really left. The rapper decided to bless fans with WHAM at the top of the year, and he apparently has more music in the stash. The very night Baby dropped the regular edition of the album, he confirmed a deluxe was on its way. Now, we have the tracklist. Lil Baby unveiled the extra songs via social media on January 6. The new WHAM features four new songs and an additional feature from longtime Baby collaborator, Future.

Lil Baby's deluxe edition of WHAM runs 19 songs. The first 16 songs run in the same exact order as the standard edition. The four bonus cuts are "99," "My Idol," "Running This Sh*t" and "My Shawty." "99" is the only song to have a feature on it, but knowing what Lil Baby and Future are capable of, we are eager to hear it. Baby's decision to run out a deluxe edition of WHAM may have been in the works for a while, but it takes on different context in light of the album's release. Lil Baby promised fans that WHAM was his best project to date, hands down. The reception to the project, however, has been less than stellar.

Several fans have expressed their discontent with Baby's new direction. Several high profile streamers, like DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat, have also voiced their frustration with Baby's new direction. Akademiks claimed that Lil Baby had fallen off in the time since his last album. Kai Cenat, meanwhile, was visibly let down during his streamed reaction to WHAM. "Too much, being too nice, I think it's a 6.5," he told his viewers. "I'ma keep it a whole stack. Probably like a six. Oh, my God, I don't know, I don't know. 'Now you just hating.' I don't think I'm hating, bro."