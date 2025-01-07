Lil Baby Unveils Bonus Tracks For "WHAM" Deluxe Edition

BYElias Andrews27 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Music Midtown 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Rapper Lil Baby performs on day 3 of Music Midtown 2023 at Piedmont Park on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
There's an extra Pluto feature.

Lil Baby is back. Well, he never really left. The rapper decided to bless fans with WHAM at the top of the year, and he apparently has more music in the stash. The very night Baby dropped the regular edition of the album, he confirmed a deluxe was on its way. Now, we have the tracklist. Lil Baby unveiled the extra songs via social media on January 6. The new WHAM features four new songs and an additional feature from longtime Baby collaborator, Future.

Lil Baby's deluxe edition of WHAM runs 19 songs. The first 16 songs run in the same exact order as the standard edition. The four bonus cuts are "99," "My Idol," "Running This Sh*t" and "My Shawty." "99" is the only song to have a feature on it, but knowing what Lil Baby and Future are capable of, we are eager to hear it. Baby's decision to run out a deluxe edition of WHAM may have been in the works for a while, but it takes on different context in light of the album's release. Lil Baby promised fans that WHAM was his best project to date, hands down. The reception to the project, however, has been less than stellar.

Read More: Lil Baby Has Bangers For The New Year On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Lil Baby Enlists Future For WHAM Deluxe Edition

Several fans have expressed their discontent with Baby's new direction. Several high profile streamers, like DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat, have also voiced their frustration with Baby's new direction. Akademiks claimed that Lil Baby had fallen off in the time since his last album. Kai Cenat, meanwhile, was visibly let down during his streamed reaction to WHAM. "Too much, being too nice, I think it's a 6.5," he told his viewers. "I'ma keep it a whole stack. Probably like a six. Oh, my God, I don't know, I don't know. 'Now you just hating.' I don't think I'm hating, bro."

Lil Baby has even been accused of trying to boost his album sales by issuing a deluxe edition of WHAM so soon after its release. It hasn't even been a week since the standard edition hit streaming platforms. "Same week deluxe sh*t for the sales push is embarrassing," one Twitter user posited. In the rapper's defense, WHAM is only available as a digital deluxe. It will be added to digital streaming platforms at a later date.

Read More: Young Thug Credited As Mixing Engineer On Lil Baby's New Album, "Wham"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...