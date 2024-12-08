Lil Baby Announces New Album "Wham" For Early 2025 Along With Key Young Thug Update

Whatever Wham say goes!

Lil Baby fans have been waiting for him to come back in full-length form for years now, and 2022's It's Only Me left a sour taste in many of their mouths. Fortunately for them, it seems like the Atlanta MC is poised to do just that, as he announced his new album Wham over the weekend. It's set for release on January 3, so it'll kick off 2025 with a bang. What's more is that we also have the feature list for the "Touchdown" rapper's upcoming LP. Reportedly, it will feature appearances from Future (twice), GloRilla, Rod Wave, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage.

It's a pretty exciting list, but one more name makes things even more hyped. Lil Baby will also reportedly feature Young Thug on Wham, although it's unclear in what capacity Thugger could show up. Maybe it'll just be some vocals for an intro or his first full-on verse since his release from jail, but either way, fans can't wait to find out. They, Travis Scott, and Future hit the studio together recently, so maybe that indicates a more substantial guest slot.

Lil Baby Announces Wham, Dropping 1/3

Elsewhere, though, Lil Baby also left fans scratching their heads this week thanks to his aforementioned new single "Touchdown" and one particular bar off of it. "Real gangster, I ain't rocking no nail polish," he rapped on the cut. Listeners theorized as to whether this was a direct diss, they debated whether or not men should use nail polish, and they questioned why another man would even care. All in all, it's the same thinly-veiled homophobia that dominates discussions like these. Although, Baby probably didn't mean it as seriously as others took it.