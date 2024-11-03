Lil Baby Responds To Young Thug With Heartfelt Message Amid Possible Gunna Shade

"Whatever Wham say goes."

Young Thug got out of jail this week following his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, something which has provoked a whole lot of conversations in the hip-hop world and beyond. Today (Sunday, November 3), Thugger himself stirred up the pot a little with a pretty interesting tweet that both excited and confused fans. "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," he posted, referring to his colleague Lil Baby and a possible collab on the way. Fans have their theories as to what this message means, particularly the references to "rats" and whoever "Peter" is. Before getting into that too deeply, Baby himself responded to this and to the Atlanta MC's freedom via an Instagram Story post on Sunday.

"I missed you mf !!" Lil Baby penned to Young Thug on social media. "Welcome home my brudda! Thank god you able to get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack! #whateverwhamsaygoes." As for why this message is causing a lot of puzzled debate on social media, it has to do with another frequent collaborator of theirs.

Lil Baby Responds To Young Thug

Moreover, fans think that Young Thug might have been throwing shade at Gunna with this tweet at Lil Baby, since he also took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case almost two years ago. Many assumed that he was a snitch, including the It's Only Me rapper himself thanks to what fans perceived as multiple alleged lyrical shots. In fact, some fans think that the One Of Wun artist responded to these bars as well through subliminals of his own. But fans' real confusion stems from one of the conditions that the judge granted Thug while determining the guidelines for his 15 years of probation.