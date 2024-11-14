Young Thug Has Lived An Entire Lifetime Since Coming Home From Prison

Thugger already ruffled some feathers and engaged in advocacy.

Young Thug has the whole world watching him these days following his release from the YSL RICO trial on a plea deal and 15 years of probation. He got out on October 31, and by the next day, he was already FaceTiming T.I. and linking up with him to celebrate his freedom. It didn't take long for Thugger to return to social media either, with him tweeting out "Real plea deal jack" and "Wham [Lil Baby] let's drop one on these rats peter" on November 2 and 3, respectively. That last tweet sparked an ongoing conversation about his seemingly fractured bond with Gunna, but we're getting ahead of ourselves.

All of this is to say that the hip-hop space and beyond is very interested to see what the Atlanta rapper will do next. Furthermore, this idea became even more relevant considering the community service guidelines as part of Young Thug's plea deal. On November 6, he called in via FaceTime to a conversation that his lawyer Brian Steel held with law students at Atlanta's Emory University. Already giving back to the community!

Young Thug's Most Recent Public Move

Now, though, there are more people than ever wondering about Young Thug's relationship with Gunna, which seems at an all-time low. Last Saturday (November 9), the former tweeted and deleted a scathing message towards the latter, and we're still no closer to finding out whether this was the result of a hack or a legitimate shot. Either way, Wunna's brother reportedly said "the feeling is mutual," and neither side has provided a message of clarification at press time. Either way, a lot of fans think that we might get new music sooner than we anticipated. Thug, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby hit the studio up on Sunday (November 10).