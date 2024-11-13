DJ Akademiks Issues Warning To Young Thug About His Next Album

According to DJ Akademiks, Young Thug's next album better be good.

Young Thug has certainly managed to make waves following his release from prison late last month. The rapper was behind bars for over two years facing RICO charges and eventually accepted a plea deal after a long and chaotic trial. He appears to have wasted no time getting back to work amid his newfound freedom, as he was spotted in the studio alongside several of his peers earlier this week.

This included Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Baby. According to DJ Akademiks, however, he might want to choose his collaborators a bit more wisely. During a recent stream, Akademiks noted how important it is for Young Thug's next project to be solid. "Thug, if your first album ain't hotter than Gunna's last album? Bruh, we might tell 'em 'we're good,'" he explained. He went on, arguing that Young Thug's perception could be off since he was incarcerated.

Read More: Joe Budden Accuses Young Thug Of Playing Both Sides After Gunna Tweet

DJ Akademiks Says Young Thug's Next Album Better Live Up To Gunna's

"Thug been locked up. I don't know how he's been viewing what's going on in the real world. Listen, you in the studio, Baby is like a block of ice. So if you think you was gonna go in there to cook up some heat? You need to throw a Baby out first," he said. "If you think you about to cook up some mid and think we finna cancel Gunna, who is cooking up pure crack cocaine? It's not gonna happen." Akademiks continued, pointing out how most fans care about the quality of an artist's music more than alleged snitching. For this reason, he thinks fans will continue to support Gunna despite any rumored beef.

His remarks came just days after Young Thug appeared to diss Gunna on X. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the tweet read. Akademiks responded to this by claiming he knew they seemingly had beef all along, and speculating that Young Thug only asked the judge for permission to contact Gunna for business reasons.