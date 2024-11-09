Young Thug Publicly Slams Gunna: “I Don’t Know U”

Young Thug appears to have set the record straight.

At the end of last month, Young Thug was finally released from prison after over two years. He accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, and will now spend 15 years on probation. In addition to this, the rapper must abide by various release conditions, including not communicating with any YSL affiliates. The only exceptions to this rule are his brother and Gunna, with whom he was granted permission to work in the future.

This led many fans to assume that he and Gunna were on good terms, despite rumors that Gunna "snitched" on Young Thug. Now, however, it appears as though that's not the case. Today, Young Thug took to X to publicly diss Gunna, suggesting that they're no longer friends.

Young Thug Goes After Gunna Following Prison Release

"Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the now-deleted tweet reads. Most social media users believe this is a response to Gunna reposting a promo post teasing new Young Thug music on his Instagram Story earlier today. Of course, supporters are in shambles as they share their reactions to the post on X. The post arrived shortly after DJ Akademiks claimed that Young Thug allegedly sent messages to various rappers in which he accused Gunna of snitching on him.