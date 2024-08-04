YSL Co-Founder Defends Gunna From Snitching Allegations

YSL Mondo says he was wrong to speak on Gunna.

YSL co-founder Mondo has come to the defense of Gunna with a statement on his Instagram Story. Addressing the rumors that the One of Wun rapper snitched on Young Thug to avoid prison time, Mondo argued that the real rat is still out there somewhere. He also says he regrets ever speaking on Gunna and admitted he never technically snitched.

"I'm man enough to say I should've never spoke about the Gunna situation cause technically he didn't rat he just kinda folded under pressure & should've just stayed down with his mans till everything was over cause all the originals know he ain't did nothing wasn't even around from the beginning so he wasn't gone do no real time regardless," he began. "I feel bad cause now a n***a who literally is a real live rat running round the city getting glorified & smiling like he ain't just send multiple n****s to jail."

Young Thug & Gunna Attend The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 B.E.T. Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

From there, he explained: "I was so mad & hurt at the same time that my brother going through this sh*t after he turned a lot of n****s up who should've never been allowed in our circle he can't speak up so I felt I'm the only one who can & should be speaking up that's the only reason I start talking about Gunna but I'm a real n***a in real life ain't no mystery in my history. I'm not afraid to say when I was wrong & saying gunna is a rat was dead ass wrong but I can't take nothing back. I just got to stand on what I said & take whatever come with it." Check out the full post below.

YSL Mondo Speaks Out

Gunna was originally arrested alongside Young Thug but agreed to a plea deal in late 2022. He accepted one charge of racketeering. He's since released two albums, A Gift & a Curse and One of Wun, but has been dealing with snitching allegations constantly since getting out of prison. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug, Gunna, and the YSL trial on HotNewHipHop.