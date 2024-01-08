Young Thug’s Latest Court Appearance Prompts Weight-Gain Comments From Fans

Fans are obsessed with Young Thug’s apparent weight gain as he’s been appearing in court for his ongoing RICO trial. With Thug rocking an unreleased Sp5der jacket in the Fulton County courthouse on Monday, users on social media couldn’t help but take note of his physical appearance. When RapTV posted a picture of the rapper on Instagram, followers flocked to the comments section with jokes.

“Him and Gunna switched bodies,” one fan remarked. Another similarly wrote: “Gunna took some type of science experiment deal to get that body switch.” Authorities also arrested Gunna in the YSL indictment; however, he took a plea deal and was released from prison in December 2022.

Read More: Young Thug Court Photo Has Fans Thinking He Put On Weight

Young Thug & Gunna Attend BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Users on Twitter also had jokes about Thug's weight. "I’m suprised it still fits considering he put on weight!" one fan replied to a NoJumper post. Another joked: "That Ain’t a spider that’s a whole tarantula at this point." Check out Thug's outfit as well as some of the responses below.

Young Thug Appears In Court

Thug's trial resumed last week, after taking a brief delay to end 2023. Judge Ural Glanville postponed the court dates after the rapper's co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed in jail. "Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you," Glanville said at the time. "An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today." Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and his trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Thug's Apparent Weight Gain Goes Viral

[Via]