DJ Akademiks Accuses Young Thug Of Telling Various Rappers Gunna Is A "Snitch"

Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more allegedly got messages from Young Thug.

Late last month, Young Thug was finally released from prison after a long and chaotic trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal, and will now spend 15 years on probation. On top of that, he must abide by several release conditions, including not communicating with any YSL affiliates. The only exceptions are his brother and Gunna, with whom he specifically requested permission to work again.

This appeared to indicate that he was on good terms with the "fukumean" performer, despite rampant snitching allegations that resulted from his own plea deal in the case. Last weekend, however, Young Thug took to X with his first post-prison tweet. It left his followers confused, as many suspected he could have been throwing shade at Gunna while teasing a Lil Baby collab. "Real plea deal jack!" his first tweet read, followed by "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter."

DJ Akademiks Alleges That Lil Baby, Lil Durk, And More Received Messages From Young Thug

Of course, it's unconfirmed exactly what he meant by this, but it got fans speculating regardless. Now, during a recent stream, DJ Akademiks made an interesting revelation about Young Thug. According to him, he allegedly sent messages to various rappers including Lil Baby and Lil Durk telling them that Gunna was an alleged snitch. "Young Thug told everybody that Gunna was a snitch. I'm telling you this, I don't give a f*ck if you believe me," he alleged.