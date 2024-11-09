DJ Akademiks Accuses Young Thug Of Telling Various Rappers Gunna Is A "Snitch"

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Onyx Mondays Hosted by Young Thug
Atlanta, GA - MAY 17: Young Thug and Gunna attend Onyx Monday Nights hosted by Young Thug at Onyx Nightclub on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more allegedly got messages from Young Thug.

Late last month, Young Thug was finally released from prison after a long and chaotic trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal, and will now spend 15 years on probation. On top of that, he must abide by several release conditions, including not communicating with any YSL affiliates. The only exceptions are his brother and Gunna, with whom he specifically requested permission to work again.

This appeared to indicate that he was on good terms with the "fukumean" performer, despite rampant snitching allegations that resulted from his own plea deal in the case. Last weekend, however, Young Thug took to X with his first post-prison tweet. It left his followers confused, as many suspected he could have been throwing shade at Gunna while teasing a Lil Baby collab. "Real plea deal jack!" his first tweet read, followed by "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Gave Young Thug $1 Million After Prison Release

DJ Akademiks Alleges That Lil Baby, Lil Durk, And More Received Messages From Young Thug

Of course, it's unconfirmed exactly what he meant by this, but it got fans speculating regardless. Now, during a recent stream, DJ Akademiks made an interesting revelation about Young Thug. According to him, he allegedly sent messages to various rappers including Lil Baby and Lil Durk telling them that Gunna was an alleged snitch. "Young Thug told everybody that Gunna was a snitch. I'm telling you this, I don't give a f*ck if you believe me," he alleged.

This isn't the only surprising claim DJ Akademiks has made about Young Thug and his associates as of late, however. During his recent stream, he also said that Drake flew to Young Thug's location shortly after he was released from prison and gave him a whopping $1 million. What do you think of DJ Akademiks alleging that Young Thug told various rappers Gunna was a snitch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug's Sister Wards Off Clout Chasers And Speaks On Thug's Trauma Behind Bars

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...