DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Gave Young Thug $1 Million After Prison Release

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Drizzy apparently flew out to Thugger just a couple of hours after he left jail.

Young Thug is now a free man, something that the hip-hop world celebrated broadly and in spades for the last week or so. Many people have their questions as to when he will pop out publicly or with new music, but we must recognize the importance of privacy and allow him to process all this at his own pace. Fortunately, it seems like the Atlanta rapper has a very strong support network thanks to his friends in both his personal life and in the music industry. For example, DJ Akademiks recently claimed via his livestream that Drake flew out to see Thugger and even gave him a big stack of cash to celebrate.

"Y'all want to hear this play I heard?" DJ Akademiks alleged concerning Young Thug and the OVO mogul. "Watch, he gon' hit me up, like, 'Yo, how you heard?' 'Cause he ain't tell me. That's my mans. When Thug gets let out of jail, the talk is this. They say two hours afterwards, Drake flew to Thug and allegedly gave him a mil'. Drake didn't tell me this. Drake gon' hit me up and be, like, 'Who told you this?'

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Young Thug & Drake

"Which, by the way, super strategic move," DJ Akademiks continued. "Super strategic. Thug was in jail talking about, 'Let's squash all this beef.' If I'm Drake, I need Atlanta. 'Okay, so I got one n***a in Atlanta.' Supposedly, Drake flew to wherever Thug was at, gave that n***a a mil'. Y'all can't turn Atlanta against no big Drizzy, get the f**k out of here. Only the industry and insiders would know what that is. Which, I think that's dope. And if y'all do hear Thug rap about it later, or Drake rap about it later, just remember I told y'all first, okay? That's all.

"So, a little moving parts right here," DJ Akademiks concluded. "Ain't that dope? I don't know if it was Atlanta, but flew to wherever. That's dope. You know why that's smart? Thug shows support for Drake when people are thinking s**t was going wherever." We'll see whether these MCs ever address this and what happens with Young Thug and the 6ix God.

