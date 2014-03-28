million dollars
- Pop CultureJay-Z Owns $28 Million Rolls-Royce Boat TailThe Boat Tail is sleek, blue, and about as luxurious as you'd expect from the New York mogul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsEminem Rejected $8 Million Offer To Perform At World CupWhile Eminem's no stranger to million dollar deals, it seems some still don't pan out to see the light of day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRay J & Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Made $1.4M In Sales During Its First Month Out: ReportAn email dating back to 2007 from Vivid Entertainment leader Steve Hirsch to the mother of four details how much revenue her tape with Ray earned.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDrake Places $1M Bet On Israel Adesanya Winning UFC 276 This WeekendChampagne Papi has a lot of money riding on his friend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDancers Thank Drake For Allegedly Throwing A Million Dollars In Houston Strip ClubThanks, Drake. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell Explains Why He Turned Down $29 Million To Do "Elf" SequelWill Ferrell says the proposed sequel for 2003's "Elf" was too similar to the original.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureLil Durk Flexes $1 Million In Cash Outside Private JetThe Chicago rapper was flexing hard ahead of his 29th birthday. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Purchases $4.4 Million Dollar Mansion In California: ReportLil Uzi Vert dropped a few bags for his new Bell Canyon mansion.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsGucci Mane Drops $1 Million On Keyshia Ka'oir's Push PresentGucci Mane empties a cool milli from his bank account for Keyshia Ka'oir's push present.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Has A Cool Million For The Next 1017 ArtistGucci Mane is on the hunt. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Reese Wants $1 Million For First Interview After ShootingVlad doesn't think he'll get close to that amountBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicGucci Mane Gave Metro Boomin $1 Million To Come Out Of Retirement For A DayMetro is poised to open up Gucci Mane's upcoming "Evil Genius" project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Skies Celebrates His First $1 MillionLil Skies is now a millionaire, according to the rapper himself.By Devin Ch
- SportsColin Kaepernick Reportedly Signs $1 Million Dollar Book DealAccording to reports, Colin Kaepernick has landed himself a million dollar book deal.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMartin Shkreli's Wu-Tang Album Sale On eBay Might Not HappenMartin Shkreli is in jeopardy of losing that million dollars.By Matt F
- SocietyDonald Trump Donates A Million Dollars Of His Own Money To Hurricane HarveyPresident Trump is reportedly donating a million dollars of his own money to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDJ Khaled Teases Heavy Future Presence On "Grateful"DJ Khaled and Future go hard in the studio, flaunting a million in cash. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMajor Money: Rappers Who Signed Million-Dollar DealsSo who’s really breaking the bank in the industry? We take a look at a list of rappers who have signed multi-million or million dollar record deals. Some may take you by surprise, while others seem to fit the slot perfectly…By Shirley Ju
- NewsGucci Mane Reportedly Made $1.3 Mil Last Year Despite Legal TroublesGucci Mane made over a million in cash last year, despite spending a lot of time behind bars, through various projects. By hnhh