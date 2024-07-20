Joe Budden Says He Makes A Million Dollars Every Time He Talks About Drake

It certainly makes sense: match the most divisive rapper right now with the most divisive podcaster, and just watch the cash roll in.

Joe Budden and Drake have a very complicated relationship, one that the former is very happy to speak on and speak on and speak on... Moreover, during the most recent episode of the Slaughterhouse rapper's self-titled podcast, he specifically ranted against artists that are bringing up his own pivot from his rap career into podcasting against him. But Budden made it clear that there's only one person who can ever really criticize him in this regard, and that's the 6ix God. Why does he have that special privilege? Well, Joe suggests that, since talking about Drizzy makes him a lot of money, he's one of the only ones who have actually been able to be as successful as Joe wanted to be with his original plan to be a hip-hop artist.

"I move the way I move," Joe Budden remarked on his podcast. "If n***as got a problem with it, in the great words of -– no pun -– Cardi, 'If it's up, then it stuck!' When Drake drops a diss, I make a million dollars. None of y'all have that equity! No, it's too many people out there that think that I have something to gain from speaking highly or lowly about you n***as. That little box is reserved for him! I'ma come in here and talk about that n***a's diss tracks whether I like it or not! It's happened too many times. That's gonna be a good month."

Joe Budden Speaks On Drake's Profitability

Speaking of that Cardi B beef, one of the things that she brought up against Joe Budden is how he's a clown in her eyes for speculating on Drake's alleged $400 million deal with UMG. "Stop being a f***ing hater," she remarked. "I'll f***ing tour till I'm 65 if somebody gives me $400M. $400M that you don't have... Everything that somebody do good, you always hate on it. That's bad, that's terrible. You always hating on something."

Also, Joe Budden's hot takes on Drake usually extend to his fanbase, too. "If you're talking to a Drake fan, that don't mean you're talking to a hip-hop fan," he recently posited. Of course, many wildly misinterpreted this statement online as a claim that Drake fans are not hip-hop fans. As Budden and Aubrey prove time and time again, the line between critique and cruel hating is a very thin one on either side.