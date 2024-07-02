Joe Budden Debates Whether Drake Is An Outsider In Hip-Hop Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Joe Budden discussed whether Kendrick Lamar's criticism has merit.

Joe Budden discussed Kendrick Lamar's criticism of Drake as being a "colonizer" in hip-hop during a recent appearance on the BagFuel podcast. While he didn't come right out and agree with the take, he discussed the merits of Lamar's argument. On his viral diss track, "Not Like Us," Lamar raps: "You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars / No, you not a colleague, you a f*ckin' colonizer."

“Culture is where Kendrick was shifting his conversation: how do you dress? Who’s your barber? Are you a good dad? Can you dance? Your slaps? What’s your hood? Did you have a nickname growing up? Sh*t like that is what Kendrick was leaning into to,” he said. "Those people, I believe, created hip-hop."

From there, Budden took issue with Drake buying 2Pac’s iconic ring and wearing Cam’ron’s pink fur coat while performing with Dipset at The Apollo. Lamar had brought up the ring while performing at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in Los Angeles, last month. “Even if that’s not your intent, you gotta know how that comes off,” Budden said. “I’ve never been around Drake and Kendrick, but to hear Kendrick say, ‘You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance…’ It’s like, ‘Oh, you noticed that too.’ ‘Cause I noticed that. I get what you trying to say. And you probably the only person that could say it, and it be effective and impactful.”

Joe Budden Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Check out Budden's full breakdown of the situation above. Lamar is currently working on releasing a music video for "Not Like Us" but he's yet to announce a date. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

