Cardi B Addresses Joe Budden Spat And Says New Album's Coming Out This Year

2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: Colin Kaepernick, Cardi B and Joe Budden attend 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Cardi B said that, even though she has ups and downs with her Internet activity, she's always grateful for the support from fans.

Cardi B's recent social media spat with Joe Budden over his criticism of her lit up a lot of Internet conversations, and for good reason. It's a showdown between a massive musical star and a massive media star, and one that has a lot of history and conflicting bonds behind it. However, it also represents yet another moment of the Bronx femcee defending herself online and showing off her more combative side, which she acknowledges isn't the aspect of her that she wants to always harp on. Moreover, she took to Twitter once more with a message for her fanbase, thanking them for the support during the highs and lows.

"wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness…" Cardi B's statement on Twitter began. "I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album. Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do. But I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR. Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down [red heart emoji] I love yall."

Cardi B's Message To The Bardi Gang

"I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," Cardi B remarked. "You want to hear my album so bad, you can pull up to my studio session. You could pull up! But I'm really sick and tired of you keeping my name in your f*cking mouth and then you're acting like you're keeping it there because you really want a project from me. No, you want to tear my project down like you tear down every one of my singles. You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do. So it's not coming from a genuine place."

"I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love," Joe Budden responded to Cardi B. "I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady. I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love. She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I’m going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all."

