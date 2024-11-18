Joe Budden Is Demanding An Apology And Fans Are Trying To Guess Who He's Talking About

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
There seems to be a semi-consensus answer in his comments section.

Joe Budden is creating some debate and speculation surrounding a tweet he sent out on Monday morning. It reads, "Wonder if I'll get an apology for saying ___ wasn't dropping an album this year lol." With a thought like that, it's certainly going to stir up some guesses and it's garnering plenty of those right now. 2cool2bl0g reposted the rapper turned podcaster's tweet, and there seems to be a semi-general consensus on who he could be referring to. "It’s either about Cardi or Hov 😂" "Cardi on Spaces barking yet? 🙄🙄 Wash, Rinse, Repeat." "😂😂😂😂He was right doe, Cardi gon have 2 albums in her whole career."

Honestly, if this turns out to be the correct answer, it will not shock us in the slightest. Over the years, Joe Budden and Cardi B have locked horns on several occasions. They have made peace at times as well, but for the most part, things are usually dicey between them. Doing some investigative work, we are sort of in agreement with the fans' Cardi B assumption. It would make a lot of sense as well because on Sunday via an Instagram Live the Invasion of Privacy femcee dropped a very disheartening bombshell on her fans.

Joe Budden Wants Answers And He Wants Them Now!

"I’m going through a very different transition in my f***ing life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash. I have to get my s*** together. Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out. I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend. I’m h*e-less right now. I gotta get my s*** together." Then, just hours later, he sent out that apology request.

Those are possibly very telling signs that she could be the answer, but there's more. Following a recent heated argument with Joe Budden this summer, Cardi affirmed that she was going to drop her sophomore album. "Wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness…" she said on Twitter. I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album. Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do. But I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR." Better keep those notifications on tonight because we may have an update sometime soon.

