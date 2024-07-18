Joe Budden Denies Getting Lap Dance From Cardi B After Cardi Goes Off On Him In Fiery Twitter Spaces Rant

According to Budden, all he wanted was a new album.

It's no secret that Cardi B and Joe Budden haven't always been on the best of terms, but recently, they took things to a whole new level. Today, the "Bongos" performer went live on Twitter spaces, calling out Budden for seemingly having nothing but negative things to say about her. Her rant appeared to be a response to Budden claiming that Cardi won't be dropping another album on his podcast, and speculating that she'll become a "single artist" instead.

"I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," she said. "You want to hear my album so bad, you can pull up to my studio session. You could pull up! But I'm really sick and tired of you keeping my name in your f*cking mouth and then you're acting like you're keeping it there because you really want a project from me. No, you want to tear my project down like you tear down every one of my singles. You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do. So it's not coming from a genuine place."

Cardi B Slams Joe Budden

She continued, urging Budden to just leave her alone, and slamming him for being overtly critical of her in particular. Cardi even accused him of having received a lap dance from her, doing cocaine, and more. As clips from the rant began to make their rounds online, Budden took to X to respond. "I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love," he wrote. "I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady."

Budden went on to deny doing cocaine too, and to insist that he actually loves Cardi's music. "I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love," he said. "She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I’m going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all."

Joe Budden Responds To Cardi B