Joe Budden Addresses Cardi B’s Explosive Twitter Spaces Rant

Recently, Cardi B went scorched earth on Joe Budden, slamming him for criticizing her work.

Earlier this week, Cardi B went scorched earth on Joe Budden on Twitter Spaces, slamming him for seemingly having nothing but negative things to say about her work. "I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," she said at the time, accusing him of urging her to drop an album simply so he can trip it to shreds. "You want to tear my project down like you tear down every one of my singles. You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do."

At the time, he responded with a few Tweets, claiming he wouldn't be talking about her again. "I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career," he wrote. Budden also went on to insist that he was genuinely looking forward to the album and to apologize for offending Cardi.

Joe Budden Apologizes To Cardi B

Now, he's addressed the debacle in a new episode of his podcast. According to him, he's still sorry for whatever he did to upset Cardi, but he doesn't necessarily agree with everything she accused him of. "Cardi is on my list of people I’m going to love no matter what," he explained. "If I’ve ever made a joke that’s offended Cardi B I’m sorry... But some of that sh*t man, I don't know."