Joe Budden Addresses Cardi B’s Explosive Twitter Spaces Rant

Earlier this week, Cardi B went scorched earth on Joe Budden on Twitter Spaces, slamming him for seemingly having nothing but negative things to say about her work. "I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," she said at the time, accusing him of urging her to drop an album simply so he can trip it to shreds. "You want to tear my project down like you tear down every one of my singles. You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do."
At the time, he responded with a few Tweets, claiming he wouldn't be talking about her again. "I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career," he wrote. Budden also went on to insist that he was genuinely looking forward to the album and to apologize for offending Cardi.
Joe Budden Apologizes To Cardi B
Now, he's addressed the debacle in a new episode of his podcast. According to him, he's still sorry for whatever he did to upset Cardi, but he doesn't necessarily agree with everything she accused him of. "Cardi is on my list of people I’m going to love no matter what," he explained. "If I’ve ever made a joke that’s offended Cardi B I’m sorry... But some of that sh*t man, I don't know."
"Cardi thinks that I have been unsupportive for two years straight," Budden continued. "I totally disagree with that." He went on, recounting instances he's praised Cardi for her work, and to note that he will be covering Cardi B in the future. "I can't let people suppress my voice," he also added. What do you think of Cardi B going off on Joe Budden on Twitter Spaces earlier this week? What about him apologizing in a new episode of his podcast? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.