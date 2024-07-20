Cardi B Responds To Joe Budden’s Apology After Putting Him On Blast

Can Cardi B and Joe Budden put this behind them?

Earlier this week, Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to put Joe Budden on blast, accusing him of trashing everything she releases and urging him to leave her alone. He responded to the explosive rant briefly on X at the time, denying cocaine allegations, lap dance allegations, and more. Budden also took the opportunity to insist that he loves Cardi and never meant to offend her, adding that he was simply looking forward to hearing her upcoming album.

He went more in-depth in a new episode of his podcast, which was released earlier today. He apologized, explaining that while he didn't agree with everything he accused him of, he didn't mind taking accountability for upsetting her. Budden also added that he will be discussing her moving forward despite his previous promise, claiming that he's not willing to "let people suppress [his] voice."

Cardi B Says "It's All Love" After Joe Budden Rant

Now, Cardi B has responded to Budden's apology, seemingly settling the spat for good. "I got love for you to Joe but you been changing your tone on me real heavy the last 3 years whether music or personal," she began. "Like when I was goin through real sh*t wit my marriage in December you went on ya platform and tried to make that about somebody else and what they got going on.. I know criticism comes wit the territory but sometimes the narrative yall decide go run with be soooooo toxic. It’s all love tho see you soon."