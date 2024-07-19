Rob49 & Cardi B Are Unhinged On "On Dat Money"

This first-time duo teased their collab a little over a week ago.

Rob49 and Cardi B are both known to drop some very high-octane tracks, so them collaborating for "On Dat Money" is a perfect marriage. Ever since the Louisiana rapper grabbed a short but zany guest verse on Travis Scott's "TOPIA TWINS" almost a year ago, his profile has grown immensely. He has been teaming up with some of the biggest stars and fast risers such as Lil Wayne, Skilla Baby, BossMan Dlow, and more. Speaking of Weezy, "On Dat Money" is follow-up to his collab with Rob on "Wassam Baby". It also comes after "Off Dat Drank", both of which are possible future album placements.

While we do not have word on that front yet, we do know that this first-time team effort was teased about a week ago on the lead's IG. Rob49 and Cardi B got fans excited by promising a fire track and it certainly does deliver. Both are saying anything and everything on this record, such as, "I ride d**k on my feet, I be hoppin' like a bunny (Uh)". If the goal of "On Dat Money" was to be uber-horny, then it definitely succeeds in that department. Take a listen to the song and check out the music video with the link below.

"On Dat Money"- Rob49 & Cardi B

Quotable Lyrics: