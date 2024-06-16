Rob49 Is Turned Up "Off Dat Drank" On Energetic New Single

Rob49 continues to make fun music.

What do you think of the artist and the unique style he has cultivated? Do you believe that he is going to become a superstar in the rap game?

On Friday, the rapper dropped off a brand-new track called "Off Dat Drank." With this new song, we get some energetic and blistering production that is immediately going to intoxicate you. Subsequently, we get a spirited performance from Rob49, whose verses and hook are delivered with youthful exuberance. In fact, the hook is the same thing repeated over and over again, but it sounds fire. At the end of the day, that is all that really matters.

Rob49 is a New Orleans-based artist who has been taking the rap game by storm as of late . Overall, he has dropped off some incredible songs, and there is no doubt that he has an interesting style. In fact, he has been called out by the likes of Lil Yachty , and even the internet at large for not rhyming in his songs . Although this has proven to be true, the music still sounds great. Listen to a track like "Topia Twins" and you will see that Rob's flame burns bright.

