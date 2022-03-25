Rob49
- SongsRob49 Works With Lil Wayne For The First Time On Rapid-Fire Banger "Wassam Baby"Rob continues to move up in the hip-hop ranks. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureRob49 Rejects Flo Milli Lookalike In Awkward Video"I swear to God, you not my type," the Louisana native told the young college student who dropped by to meet him recently.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosTravis Scott, Rob49, & 21 Savage Deliver Borderline NSFW "Topia Twins" Music VideoTravis Scott is here with a new visual.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRob49 Seen With Gun During Southern University ConcertFans spotted the firearm sticking out the back of the rapper's shorts.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Seen With Rob49 At The ClubTravis has a new friend in Rob49.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRob49 Gives Us A Deluxe Of "4GOD II"The deluxe features 10 new tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRob49, Skilla Baby And Tay B Team Up For "Mama"Rob49 links with Skilla Baby and Tay B for a new cut.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRob49: Crafting A New Rap LegacyThe New Orleans export keeps rising despite the odds.By Demi Phillips
- MusicRob49 On Birdman Passing The Torch & Names His Top 5 NOLA Rappers Of All Time EXCLUSIVE: Rob49 reflects on Birdman's faith in his talents, explains the misconception of New Orleans rap and lists Lil Wayne and Soulja Slim among his favorite NOLA rappers of all time.By Aron A.
- MusicRob49 Praises Gillie Da King, Trashes G Herbo & Fredo Bang's Basketball SkillsEXCLUSIVE: Rob49 has the utmost confidence that the New Orleans Vultures will beat G Herbo's Chopper City team at the second annual Vulture Island weekend.By Aron A.
- MixtapesRob49 Proves He's The Next Up From New Orleans On "4GOD II"Trippie Redd, Birdman, DaBaby, and more appear on Rob49's latest album. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRob49 Details Driving Himself To The Hospital After Getting ShotRob49 had to think quickly.By Evelyn Meyer
- LifeRob49 Clarifies Shooting At French Montana Event In JanuaryTen people were injured during the shooting, including Rob49, who is now speaking about the ordeal.By Erika Marie
- MusicRob49 Returns To IG With Injuries From French Montana Video ShootingRob49 has reappeared on social media following the recent shooting a music video for French Montana.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Blamed By Police For Miami ShootingThe shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana's security guard.By Isaac Fontes
- LifeRob49 Shot On Video Set With French Montana, Latter's Bodyguard Is "Fighting For His Life"At least 10 people were shot during the unexpected Miami incident last night.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRob49 & G Herbo Collab On "Add It Up"Rob49 and Herb did tons of bragging on this fast-paced record.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsRob49 Shows Love To The "Houston Girls" On His New SingleBirdman co-signed rapper Rob49 serves up a new banger with his latest release, "Houston Girls." By Aron A.
- NewsRob49 Taps Kevin Gates & Birdman On "Hustler's Anthem V2"Rob49 gets assistance from Kevin Gates and Birdman on "Hustler's Anthem V2." By Aron A.
- NewsRob49 Grabs Lil Baby For Menacing Anthem "Vulture Island V2"Lil Baby delivers a standout verse on Rob49's "Vulture Island V2." By Aron A.