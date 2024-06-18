Rob49 Pays Bail For Three Dads On Father's Day

The New Orleans rapper gives back to his hometown in a big way.

Father's Day is one of the most special and significant holidays of the year. It gives loved ones in the parents' lives a chance to celebrate them and recognize them for all of the amazing things that they do each day. They certainly deserve all of the love and admiration for what they are able to provide for their families. Unfortunately, not every dad on the planet is fortunate enough to enjoy that special day. However, New Orleans, Louisiana rapper Rob49, wanted to give three lucky dads a chance to celebrate Father's Day this year.

According to various sources, including The Shade Room, the rising star decided to pay off three separate bails this past weekend for dads who were locked up for "petty crimes"/nonviolent offenses. Speaking with WDSU NewsChannel 6, Rob49 expressed how important father figures are as a whole. He was speaking from experience, revealing that his father was also incarcerated and how much he could have helped him if he was at home.

Rob49 Made Father's Day Special For Three Families

"Being able to help dads who did petty crimes —nothing major, but who don't have the money to get out— that's how you can change a little kid's life". In addition to this unforgettable gift, Rob49 also put on another installment of his annual Father's Day concert held in NOLA. According to Complex, rappers who accompanied him on the June 15 event inlcuded Sexyy Red, Polo G, NoCap, Skilla Baby, and BossMan Dlow.