Rob49’s fast-rising career is a truly tremendous one. At just 24, he’s already signed to one of the biggest record labels ever. Better yet, he’s collaborated with some of Hip Hop’s finest, both young and old. His ascent has been noteworthy, especially with the way the star has overcome significant obstacles in his life. His rough, authentic, and unapologetic sound is garnering him new fans by the day, and he’s forging a unique sound of his own.

Rob49 was recently announced as a member of XXL’s 2023 Freshman Class. He joins a host of other impressive newcomers that made it to the coveted list, including Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, GloRilla, and more. This is no doubt a nod to his awe-inspiring musical feats in 2022. In addition to this, the New Orleans native is waxing even stronger in 2023.

Rob49’s Rise To Fame

Rob49 was born Robert Thomas in 1999 and raised by a single mother in New Orleans. His name stems from the 4th and 9th wards of his city’s projects, where he grew up. Even though he always had the music bug, he wouldn’t go into the studio until 2020. This moment led to Rob49 accepting his fate as a rapper. Before finding success with rap, he tried to go to school for nursing and even joined the National Guard.

While accompanying his friend to the studio, Rob49 stepped into the booth during a break and decided to spit a few bars. The overwhelming reaction from his fans proved to be a kickstarter for multiple sessions for the young rapper to create more music. Now, with co-signs from major acts like Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, and special love from Birdman, Rob49 is coming into his own.

Musical Success

In 2022, two years after his first taste of local musical success, Rob49 released the project Welcome to Vulture Island. The title track, “Vulture Island,” became a major hit for the rapper. After being catapulted into the limelight, he became widely popular not only in his native New Orleans but beyond. The album offered a glimpse into the realities of his life and greatly showcased his love for his city.

With Birdman on the intro, Welcome to Vulture Island started strong. Their collaboration also led to the Hip Hop legend wanting to sign Rob49 under him. Eventually, he signed with the famous Geffen Records, all while at the early stages of his career. On his collaboration with Lil Baby, Rob49 reached out to the rapper after seeing his freestyle on Instagram. Within a few weeks, Lil Baby was tapped for the remix of “Vulture Island.”

His latest album, 4GOD II, was released on June 9. It features Roddy Rich, G Herbo, Trippie Redd, and Birdman once again. The project has quickly become a favorite of the year and continues to position him as a significant New Orleans export.

Rob49’s Personal Life

Rob49 grew up surrounded by music, particularly Beyoncé, thanks to his mother. As time passed, he listened to many major names, including Kanye West, Future, and Lil Wayne. He’s described his childhood as one where “you see murders every day.” His father was also incarcerated for much of his upbringing.

Earlier this year, during French Montana’s video shoot in Miami, Rob49 was shot along with several others on the scene. Thankfully, his injuries were not fatal. Now, the rapper keeps at his grind while “moving smart.” He’s revealed that yet another project is underway, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. As a big fan of the New Orleans Pelicans, Rob49 has also enjoyed access to courtside games. Furthermore, he revealed that the Pelicans had asked him to make a version of “Vulture Island” for them.

