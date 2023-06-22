Not many artists can boast of having the Song of the Summer, but GloRilla sure can. In 2022, the Memphis native came out swinging with the summer anthem, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The song, in collaboration with, and produced by Hitkidd, became both artists’ breakout hit. After the track went viral on TikTok, GloRilla achieved a huge career boost.

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” would eventually score a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards. With a huge career ahead of her, GloRilla is aiming for the stars. On June 21, the rapper made the coveted XXL Freshman Class of 2023 list. Joining other up-and-coming Hip Hop artists, GloRilla’s talents are clearly being noticed far and wide.

Early Beginnings

Before finding fame, GloRilla endured a frustrating rise to the top. Born Gloria Hallelujah Woods in 1999, she got her first taste of music in the church. She was a member of her church’s choir and sang many solos. Still, shows like 106 & Park became fixtures in her life when she wasn’t singing.

By the time she lost her singing voice, GloRilla ventured into rap. She initially adopted the moniker Big Glo and uploaded her first freestyle to Facebook in 2016. Nonetheless, it would be several years and disappointments later before a light in the tunnel appeared. When her music wasn’t taking off as planned, she began to lose a lot of money pursuing her dreams.

Regardless, she didn’t give up. In 2021, at a local rap showcase, she met Hitkidd. Their encounter would eventually change both of their lives for the better. The producer and beat maker had initially sent the beat of “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” to Megan Thee Stallion, but her delayed response led to him offering it up to GloRilla. Thus, the viral summer anthem was born. GloRilla would eventually make history as the first female rapper signed to Yo Gotti’s record label, Collective Music Group (CMG).

Breakout Success

“F.N.F (Let’s Go)” was the song that successfully put the rapper on the map. The women’s empowerment song was widely praised as one of the best songs of 2022. After breaking through, GloRilla gained her highest charting single with “Tomorrow 2.” The track, which features a guest verse from Cardi B, enjoyed great success. However, GloRilla revealed that Cardi B’s appearance on the song was a special surprise from her team.

Surrounding the collaboration with Cardi B, GloRilla said, “Actually, my team, Gotti and them. They had already reached out to her. I didn’t know. That was a surprise for me to find out that she was on the song. They had already had it in the works and everything, but I didn’t know about it. They were going to surprise me.”

Anyways, Life’s Great & Beyond

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: GloRilla performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

GloRilla released her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great to positive reviews from critics. She snagged the Best New Hip Hop Artist Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The nine-track project also earned a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2023 BET Awards. She is also the most nominated female artist at the awards ceremony, and the second overall after Drake. Since her breakthrough, the rapper has wasted no time securing slots at significant ceremonies and concerts. She has performed at the Grammys, the American Music Awards, Coachella, Rolling Loud, and more.

Furthermore, GloRilla is an active philanthropist. She famously donated $25,000 to her high school, Martin Luther King College Prep during a visit to her hometown of Memphis. She has also shared that she’s happy to be able to put her people on and take care of her family. GloRilla’s confidence continues to shine through not only her music, but her personality and actions.

