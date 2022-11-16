GloRilla and Latto both congratulated each other on Twitter after the Recording Industry announced the Grammy Award nominees. Latto is up for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance, while GloRilla has a shot at Best Rap Performance.

“The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!!” GloRilla wrote on Twitter. “WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

The Memphis native earned the Grammy nod for her breakout single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. The track reached as high as #42 on the Billboard Hot 100. while also helping her land a deal with Yo Gotti‘s CMG label in July.

“Well deserved!!!” Latto wrote in response to the post, before adding “G to the L to the O BIG GLO!”

“Congratulations to you as well!!!” GloRilla replied.

Speaking with Billboard after the announcement, GloRilla remarked: “I’m in disbelief. I don’t think this is happening for real. This crazy. My team let me know, [but] I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.”

“Big Energy” earned Latto the nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance. She reacted to the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’m crying so bad right now!!!!” she wrote. “Never give up on your dreams yall!!! Shit gone get rough… but DONT GIVE UP.”

Afterward, Latto thanked several other artists to congratulate her on the nomination.

“Thank you Chloe. I love u so much sis!!!” she wrote to Chloe Bailey.

She also thanked Flo Milli: “My Capricorn sis always been solid! Thank you so much!”

Check out GloRilla and Latto’s tweets below.

Congratulations to you as well!!! — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 15, 2022

Thank you Chloe 🥺🥺❤️❤️ I love u so much sis!!! https://t.co/42RP4JezTu — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) November 15, 2022

My Capricorn sis ❤️ always been solid! Thank you so much! https://t.co/Fyv77nGcAS — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) November 16, 2022

