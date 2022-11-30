When it comes to her image, her money and her music — GloRilla doesn’t hold anything back. The Memphis rapper is no stranger to calling out folks on social media. On Tuesday, Glo blasted an Arkansas DJ named DJ Chambers, the “Tomorrow 2” asked to work with him.

“So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” DJ Chambers wrote. “It’s time to turn my state up one more time.” Shortly after his Facebook post, Glo hopped in the comment section to clear her name. “What are your talking about,” she responded. “Ian said sh** like dat.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: GloRilla attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Glo’s comments come on the heels of the star releasing her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. The 23-year old star is also fresh off celebrating news of her first ever Grammy nomination. Glo and fellow first time nominee, Latto, took to social media to congratulate each other on their nods. “The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy,” Glo penned. “WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL. BUT GOD.”

The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL 🔥🏆 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 15, 2022

Latto tweeted her congratulations to Big Glo with a kind tweet. “G to the L to the O BIG GLO!,” she tweeted. The Memphis rapper also showed love, responding, “Congratulations to you as well!!!” On Tuesday (Novemeber 29), both femcees took to Twitter to announce their upcoming joint single slated to drop this Friday.

As for Glo calling cap on DJ Chambers post, this isn’t the first time the “F.N.F” rapper blasted her critics on social media. She recently penned a message for folks who had things to say about her inspirational videos. “I can say some shit like ”Bad asss Bitch bad attitude” & people comment like “Humble Yourself “ y’all need to seek help cause y’all think everybody suppose to Hate they self.”

Check out GloRilla’s latest single “Nut Quick” below.