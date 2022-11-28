GloRilla is a relatively new face in the rap game, but she’s certainly made an impression on audiences in recent months. In the first half of November, she chiefly shared her Anyways, Life’s Great EP. Since then, her songs and online antics have continuously become trending topics online.

Last week, the Memphis native made waves thanks to her “Get That Money” song, on which she aptly encourages listeners to ask the men in their life for cash. “DON’T BE SACRES TO ASK DAT N*GGA FOR SOME MONEY,” she correspondingly tweeted out the lyrics on November 19th. “ASK DAT N*GGA FOR SOME MONEY!!! HE WON’T HESITATE TO ASK YOU FOR NO BOOTY.”

Now, Glo has returned with further dating advice for the masses. “I just gotta say this. If you trust a n*gga that you met at the club, you’s a hot ass mess and a Goddamn fool,” she began.

“And you don’t got no motherf*ckin’ home training! ‘Cuz bitch, you sitting up here falling in love with a n*gga that you know you met at a place where he looking for hoes at,” the rap diva went on. “He finna treat you like a motherf*cking hoe, bitch!”

The “F.N.F.” artist had to ask her followers why they get themselves involved with men like this. “Stay woke,” she urged them, sharing the video on social media with a caption that reads, “Morning inspo.”

From the looks of the replies, many are evidently happy to see GloRilla teaching fans a thing or two about the realities of looking for love. “Yesss, teach the young girls discernment!!!” one person wrote.

Males also chimed into the conversation. “Love the accountability — [’cause I’ve] been telling my sisters this all the time, and they won’t hear [’cause I’m] ‘controlling’ and nosy. Sis, I want the best for you. Trust me — I love them but no, they won’t listen! [They’ve] been in toxic relationships. Not even one good one,” a Twitter user told GloRilla.

GloRilla performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What are your thoughts on the Southern rap star’s latest comments? Sound off below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]