There’s no denying that GloRilla is on the come up this year. While she’s had plenty of big moments in months past, the “F.N.F” hitmaker’s most exciting career achievements have been unravelling in recent weeks.

Following the arrival of her hit collaboration with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2,” the Memphis native jumped on the “Better Thangs” remix with Ciara and Summer Walker. Afterward, we saw her drop off “Nut Quick,” along with a music video featuring City Girl JT. Following that, she gave fans her Anyway, Life’s Great EP on November 11th.

The project contains nine titles. While a handful came as singles before, the new songs have been getting plenty of praise from fans. One track in particular, “Get That Money” featuring Niki Pooh seems to really be resonating with many women out there.

“DON’T BE SACRES TO ASK DAT N*GGA FOR SOME MONEY,” GloRilla tweeted from the song’s lyrics earlier this weekend. “ASK DAT N*GGA FOR SOME MONEY!!! HE WON’T HESITATE TO ASK YOU FOR NO BOOTY.”

While the girls are loving the track, men seem slightly less enthused. DC Young Fly, for instance, took to Twitter to share his own version of the lyrics.

“Fellas don’t be scared to ask for her tax money and her job check for the next five years,” the comedian wrote. “TELL HER YOU WANT THAT SHIT AS SOON AS IT CLEAR!!! She won’t hesitate to ask you for no [dingaling].”

Aside from celebrating her EP’s success, GloRilla has also revealed that her upcoming tour sold out in just one day – and that’s not all.

During her performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 20), the rising rapper surprised fans with an appearance from Cardi B. Check it out below, and tap back in later for more pop culture news updates.

