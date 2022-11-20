In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.

“The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” she wrote in her caption. “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

While life without Takeoff will undoubtedly never be the same, the show must go on. According to Page Six, Cardi is due to make an appearance at this evening’s American Music Awards. The ceremony is taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The mother of two is up for the Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist this year. Others competing in the category are GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and finally, Nicki Minaj. Aside from waiting to find out if she won, reports reveal that Bardi will also be performing.

Others who are expected to sing to tonight’s crowd include Lil Baby, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, and Stevie Wonder.

As you may have heard, Chris Brown was also due to perform an iconic tribute to the late Michael Jackson. However, he alleged via Instagram on Saturday (November 19) that the AMAs pulled the plug on his plans at the last minute.

Countless fans and celebrity friends have expressed their discontent with the decision. Both Tank and Jermaine Dupri have been using their platforms to speak out, and IG comment sections are being flooded by those demanding answers.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Breezy will be putting on a show tonight due to the lack of response from the AMAs. Still though, we won’t rule it out entirely as stranger things have happened.

Elsewhere in the news, Cardi actually gave a performance earlier this weekend when Lizzo brought her out at her LA concert on Friday (November 18).

The duo sang their 2021 “Rumors” collaboration, which earned a rousing round of applause from everyone in the venue. Check it out in the video below, and tap back in later for more updates from the 2022 AMAs.

Lizzo brought out @iamcardib to perform "Rumors" at her tour last night 💕

pic.twitter.com/qTm9o4Cyha — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) November 19, 2022

