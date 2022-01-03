Page Six report
- GossipKelly Rowland Allegedly Walked Off "Today Show" Due To Small Dressing RoomThese are all just rumors at this point, as the former Destiny's Child star was apparently meant to co-host the program and promote her film.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLola Brooke New York Listening Party Pepper Spray Incident Led Event Awry: Report"I think too many people were trying to get to close to her in her VIP section so the situation had to be handled with mace," one attendee speculated to "Page Six."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNSYNC Might Be Teaming Up With Justin Timberlake For Their First Song In 20 YearsThanks to the upcoming next installment of the "Trolls" franchise, looks like we'll be saying "Hi Hi Hi" instead.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West's Sunday Service Serves Salmon & Steak On Autopsy-Style Tables With No UtensilsThe day before, Ye served his guest sushi on the bodies of naked models while celebrating his 46th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight's AMAs: ReportLooks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan's Romance Isn't "Exclusive": ReportThe socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A "Mental Break"Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is "barely sleeping."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYe & Julia Fox Are Said To Be Openly Dating, Sources Claim "Their Bond Transcends Typical Norms"Ye is "openly seeing" Kim K lookalike Chaney Jones while Fox is "talking to" a mystery man out east, sources say.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B & Kanye West To Film A Music Video At Miami's Balenciaga Store: ReportThe famous duo are said to be filming something in the Design District shop next week.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West & Julia Fox Are Dating, Source Calls Them "Kindred Spirits": ReportThe "Uncut Gems" actress and the rapper were spotted on a dinner date in Miami with Future over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes