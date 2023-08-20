NSYNC Might Be Teaming Up With Justin Timberlake For Their First Song In 20 Years

Legendary pop group *NSYNC might just be back soon after all, thanks to a new Entertainment Tonight report. Moreover, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass might reunite on wax for the first time in over twenty years for the soundtrack of the next Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together. Not only that, but the source who spoke to the publication of this alleged development also claimed they will have secret roles in the film itself, which releases on November 17 of this year. Given Timberlake’s strong involvement in the franchise as both a character and soundtrack contributor, maybe this is the perfect setting for everyone to get a big, fat check for nostalgia’s sake and have some fun.

Furthermore, this isn’t the singer’s only reunion this year. In addition to the boy band that launched him coming back (reportedly), Justin Timberlake went back in the studio with Timbaland and even called Nelly Furtado for the sessions. But while the Timbaland news saw confirmation and teasing for quite some time, the news on the NSYNC front had been quite reserved until now. For whatever reason, though, this blockbuster is looking like a solid chance.

Read More: Timbaland Confirms He & Justin Timberlake Have Finished A New Album

Trolls Band Together Trailer Hints At NSYNC Reunion

After all, the trailer above even hints at this reunion in a corny but playfully funny way. “We’re out of sync,” singer Troye Sivan’s character tells Timberlake’s character in the teaser. “We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets.” Sure, maybe you find all those boy band and male group references to be a bit of an eye-roll, but this is Trolls we’re talking about. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if NSYNC’s return isn’t on this big stage, but rather performed by these cartoon characters for a kids movie?

Irony aside, die-hards fans of NSYNC are probably really excited with this news, given that the last song they ever put out was a single for their last album, was back in 2002. They’ve reunited either partly or fully on occasion, most notably when the group except Timberlake joined Ariana Grande at Coachella. So here’s hoping that these rumors are true, because even after twenty years, we still don’t want to say “Bye Bye Bye.” For the latest news on this potential NSYNC reunion and more on Justin Timberlake, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Shaq Could Have Signed *NSYNC When They Recorded Demos At His Home Studio

[via]