Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, & Nelly Furtado Reunite In The Studio

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado all reunited in the studio, sparking excitement for new music from the longtime collaborators. Furtado shared a screenshot of herself face-timing into the session on Instagram, Wednesday. It comes after Furtado recently confirmed that she had discussed working with Timbaland again during an interview with Vogue in June.

“We have plans, for sure. I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call,” Furtado confirmed at the time. “We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories.”

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, & Nelly Furtado At The VMAs

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in LasVegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Timbaland has also confirmed that he’s been working on a new album with Justin Timberlake. Speaking with Variety in April, he revealed that the project is “done and it’s coming.” He added that, while the two are still making finishing touches, it’s a return to “fun Justin.”

“It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music. Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. (Laughter) That’s just the world we live in,” Timbaland explained. “So you have to know how to be authentic and true to the art and understand it, and that’s what this album is. We took our time. We had songs that maybe were too complicated, but we said ‘We want it to feel like FutureSex part two,’ so we picked songs that will fit that.”

Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Timbaland

Image Via Instagram @NellyFurtado

Timbaland famously produced both artists’ hit albums, FutureSex/LoveSounds and Loose. It’s unclear when new music from the trio will release, but we now have visual proof of them in the studio together.

