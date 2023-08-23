Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, & Nelly Furtado To Release New Single, Next Week

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado are reuniting to release a new song, next week. Timbaland confirmed the news in a post on social media, Wednesday, after months of hinting that the three have been in the studio together.

“WE BACK👀👀👀🤯🤯🤯 @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake 🤯🤯🤯 DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23 @beatclub,” Timbaland captioned a video promoting the new single. It ends with the date, September 1st, 2023. The video comes as the group’s song, “Give It To Me,” has been resurfacing on TikTok.

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in LasVegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Furtado recently confirmed during an interview with Vogue that she and Timbaland had been working together again. “We have plans, for sure. I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call,” Furtado said back in June. “We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories.” Timbaland also has spoken about being in the studio with Timberlake during interviews of his own. Speaking with Variety in April, the legendary producer noted that the two are working on a new album.

Of the project with Timberlake, Timbaland described it: “It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music. Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. (Laughter) That’s just the world we live in.” Be on the lookout for Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado’s new song next Friday, September 1.

