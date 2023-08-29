Timbaland Unveils Title For Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado Track

Timbaland has finally released the name for his upcoming track with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. On Monday(August 28), the legendary producer took to Instagram to share the announcement with fans. Friday (September 1) is the official release date for the track. And it couldn’t come at a better time — Labor Day weekend.

“Labor Day Weekend We Here [rocket emoji] @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake [mind blown emoji]This Friday!!!!!!!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Keep Going Up!” would be the trio’s first collaboration since 2007’s “Give It Up.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also appeared on Timbaland’s Shock Value. The project debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, selling the equivalent of 138,000 units. Judging the Virgina hitmaker’s comment section, fans couldn’t be more excited.

Timbaland And Justin Timberlake Are Working On A New Project

“It’s been a long time since I haven’t been excited by a song release!!!” one person replied. “Kids these days don’t know how ICONIC this is,” another fan commented. Even industry heavyweights like Swizz Beatz — an iconic producer himself — jumped in the comments to show his appreciation. “Let’s goioo King,” he wrote. It’s unclear if they plan on releasing more tracks this year, so stay tuned with HNHH for more updates. In an April interview with Variety, Timbaland opened up about new music and his long-awaited album with Justin Timberlake. This would be the pair’s first project since 2006’s FutureSex/LoveSounds.

“We just finished up, and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done, and it’s coming,” he told the publication. The producer says the album embodies “fun.” He added, “Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know?” Timbaland also spoke about working on Missy Elliott’s new album. I know how Missy works: It’s got to be new and fun — or maybe not so much new as kind of underground, and everything is upbeat.”

