Timbaland Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Collaborator, Magoo

Timbaland reacted to the death of his longtime collaborator, Magoo, on Instagram, Monday morning. As a duo, they released several hit songs in the 1990s and early 2000s, including “Up Jumps da Boogie.” Timbaland shared several pictures and videos of himself with the late rapper.

“This one hits different [crying emojis] long live Melvin aka magoo!!! [broken heart emojis] Tim and Magoo forever rest easy my king [heart emojis],” he wrote in one post. Fans joined in honoring Magoo in the comments section of Timbaland’s post. One wrote: “Mannnn I was hoping it was a bad rumor/hoax. My condolences [prayer hands]. Y’all were the soundtrack to my childhood.” Another also commented: “Immediately you and Missy came to mind. My condolences to Magoo’s family, you and Missy.”

Read More: Magoo Dead At 50 Years Old: Report

Timbaland & Magoo In Miami

(L-R) Timbaland and Magoo attend Timbaland’s birthday party at the Chop House on March 9, 2011, in Miami, Florida.

Timbaland wasn’t the only voice in hip-hop to mourn the late rapper. Ginuwine also appeared to reference his passing in a post on Sunday night. It reads: “Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain’t true …I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it.” Others such as Jermaine Dupri and Omarion offered condolences as well. Missy Elliott, who also worked with Magoo numerous times over the years, has yet to comment on his passing. Check out Timbaland’s tribute for Magoo below.

Timbaland Shares Tribute For Magoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)

Timbaland & Magoo released three studio albums together during their careers. They dropped their first, Welcome to Our World, back in 1997, before following it up with, Indecent Proposal, in 2001, and finally, their last album together, Under Construction, Part II, in 2003. No further details regarding Magoo’s reported passing have been announced. Be on the lookout for further updates regarding a possible statement from his family on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Timbaland & Magoo’s Entire Catalog Finally Available On Streaming Services

[Via]