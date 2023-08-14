Magoo Dead At 50 Years Old: Report

Magoo has reportedly passed away at the age of 50. He was best known for his work as one-half of Timbaland & Magoo. The duo released several hit songs in the 1990s and early 2000s, including “Up Jumps da Boogie.” According to HipHopDX, Digital Black, of the group Playa, was the first to break the news on Instagram. The rapper’s cause of death remains unclear.

“Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends,” he wrote in his post. Ginuwine also appeared to reference in passing in a post on Sunday night. It reads: “Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain’t true …I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it.”

Magoo Reunites With Timbaland

(L-R) Timbaland and Magoo attend Timbaland’s birthday party at the Chop House on March 9, 2011 in Miami, Florida.

Plenty of fans shared posts reflecting on Magoo’s impact in the wake of the news. One wrote on X: “Rest In Peace Magoo. ‘Welcome To Our World’ is a personal classic which contained some of the best Timbaland production of that era. Magoo had a number of enjoyable verses and features — an integral part of the Bassment Crew.” Another wrote: “Rest In Peace to VA Hip-Hop Legend Magoo. I’m Devastated. I was just mentioning Him in an Interview. I’m in Shock, Bro. A Supafriends Crew Member. With Static and Aaliyah. I memorized damn near The whole ‘Welcome To Our World’ album with his verses. Can’t believe this.”

Digital Black Announces Magoo’s Passing

In addition to “Up Jumps da Boogie,” Timbaland & Magoo released three studio albums together as a duo. Their first, Welcome to Our World, released in 1997, with a second, Indecent Proposal, coming in 2001. They released their final album together, Under Construction, Part II, in 2003. No further details regarding Magoo’s reported passing have been announced. Be on the lookout for further updates regarding a possible statement from his family or Timbaland on HotNewHipHop.

