Missy Elliott Mourns The Death Of Magoo

Missy Elliott recalls the first time she and Magoo met in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute.

Hip-hop has been mourning the loss of legendary Virginia MC Magoo. Although the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, nor have there been any details surrounding his passing, many of his close friends and collaborators emerged with condolences. Digital Black was among the first to release a statement regarding Magoo’s death. Later on, fellow Virginia natives like Pusha T also paid tribute. Additionally, Missy Elliott penned a heartbreaking statement that detailed Magoo’s contributions to her career.

“These are the kind of post I don’t wish on any1 at 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions,” she began. “I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that? and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it!”

Missy Elliott explained how Magoo played an integral part in the early stages in her career, even giving her the nickname Misdemeanor. “from that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents. So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words…

Timbaland also mourned the loss of Magoo in a number of posts on his Instagram page. He included a few snippets of their work together. One of the snippets emerged from a rare 1991 demo tape that also boated a feature from Pharrell. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Magoo’s tragic passing. Check out Missy Elliott’s heartbreaking tribute to Magoo above. RIP Magoo!

