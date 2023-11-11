Lola Brooke New York Listening Party Pepper Spray Incident Led Event Awry: Report

Leading up to her debut project, Dennis Daughter, arriving today (November 10), Lola Brooke kept fans interested with a well-planned rollout. Singles like "You" and "Pit Stop" preceded her work, showing how the East Coast icon can hold her own alongside seasoned emcees like Bryson Tiller and French Montana. Plenty of her female contemporaries later came through to help Brooke too, including Latto, Coi Leray, and Yung Miami.

Ahead of sharing her album with the world, the "Don't Play With It" hitmaker hosted a listening party in her home state. Unfortunately, a new report from Page Six alleges that things didn't go exactly as planned after an alleged pepper spray incident at the Soho venue. "I was partying in the back having a good time and all of a sudden I could not breathe. My throat started to burn and my eyes teared up," one attendee dished to the publication. "I think too many people were trying to get too close to her in her VIP section so the situation had to be handled with mace," they hypothesized.

Lola Brooke Party Patrons Allegedly Left Due to Mace Spray

Lola Brooke attends The "Dennis Daughter" Listening Party on November 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Brooke's team told Page Six they "were unaware of that incident" taking place. Though the lyricist was seemingly unbothered by the chemicals in the air, many others "desperately dashed to the bathroom – and to the bar – for water to flush their eyes and throats." Others opted to simply leave the party early. "I could not breathe, and had to leave, I could not take it. I honestly don’t know where it came from. One minute everyone was drinking and vibing to her music, the next minute people were coughing, choking and gasping for air. Everybody except Lola though," another attendee noted.

Now that Lola Brooke's debut LP has finally hit streamers, the rising starlet is already busy planning her next creative ventures. We're impressed with the roster of collaborators she tapped for Dennis Daughter and can't wait to hear who else she'll be hitting the studio with next. Tap into Brooke's 12-track album at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

