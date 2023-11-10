Lola Brooke’s “Dennis Daughter” Is A Bold Debut Featuring Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, And More

Lola Brooke may be small, but she's still a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Now that her debut album, Dennis Daughter, has finally landed on DSPs, it's more evident than ever that the femcee isn't coming to play as her star continues to rise. The 12-track effort comes after singles like "Pit Stop" featuring French Montana and "You" with Bryson Tiller. Before that, Brooke also dropped off the "Don't Play With It" remix in tandem with Latto and Yung Miami.

The only previously unheard features to appear on Dennis Daughter come from Coi Leray and Nija on "Don't Get Me Started." The rest of Brooke's debut finds her delivering rhymes by herself, from "Intro (2023 Flow)" to the penultimate track, "God Bless All The Rappers." Hip-hop heads are already offering plenty of braise to the New Yorker for her hard work on social media, and more is sure to roll in as she racks up streams this weekend.

Read More: Lola Brooke’s Debut Album Coming Soon, Sexyy Red Tells Twitter To Send Her NSFW Videos

Lola Brooke Introduces Herself on "I AM LOLA"

Just days before unleashing her album, Brooke reminded us how much range she has by assisting Shenseea on a new single, "Beama," paying homage to the latter's Jamaica roots. "Even D1 players couldn't hold up / Body like milk, nah, coca'," the black-haired beauty confidently gasses herself up over the London on da Track produced beat.

Get a taste of Dennis Daughter by streaming "I AM LOLA" above. If you're feeling that, make sure to find the full album on Spotify/Apple Music. To hear more of Lola Brooke's braggadocious bars, check out her new collaboration with Shenseea at the link below.

Read More: Shenseea & Lola Brooke’s “Beama” Single & Music Video Bring The Baddie Energy

Dennis Daughter Tracklist:

Intro (2023 Flow) I AM LOLA Don't Get Me Started (feat. Coi Leray & Nija) Best Side Pit Stop (feat. French Montana) It's Me Again You (feat. Bryson Tiller) Vacant Heart Dear Dennis Shelter Baby (Be That B**ch) God Bless All The Rappers Don't Play With It (feat. Latto & Yung Miami) - Remix

[Via]