Lola Brooke’s “Dennis Daughter” Is A Bold Debut Featuring Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, And More

2023 has been a big year for the women of rap.

BYHayley Hynes
Lola Brooke’s “Dennis Daughter” Is A Bold Debut Featuring Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, And Moreblur mask

Lola Brooke may be small, but she's still a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Now that her debut album, Dennis Daughter, has finally landed on DSPs, it's more evident than ever that the femcee isn't coming to play as her star continues to rise. The 12-track effort comes after singles like "Pit Stop" featuring French Montana and "You" with Bryson Tiller. Before that, Brooke also dropped off the "Don't Play With It" remix in tandem with Latto and Yung Miami.

The only previously unheard features to appear on Dennis Daughter come from Coi Leray and Nija on "Don't Get Me Started." The rest of Brooke's debut finds her delivering rhymes by herself, from "Intro (2023 Flow)" to the penultimate track, "God Bless All The Rappers." Hip-hop heads are already offering plenty of braise to the New Yorker for her hard work on social media, and more is sure to roll in as she racks up streams this weekend.

Read More: Lola Brooke’s Debut Album Coming Soon, Sexyy Red Tells Twitter To Send Her NSFW Videos

Lola Brooke Introduces Herself on "I AM LOLA"

Just days before unleashing her album, Brooke reminded us how much range she has by assisting Shenseea on a new single, "Beama," paying homage to the latter's Jamaica roots. "Even D1 players couldn't hold up / Body like milk, nah, coca'," the black-haired beauty confidently gasses herself up over the London on da Track produced beat.

Get a taste of Dennis Daughter by streaming "I AM LOLA" above. If you're feeling that, make sure to find the full album on Spotify/Apple Music. To hear more of Lola Brooke's braggadocious bars, check out her new collaboration with Shenseea at the link below.

Read More: Shenseea & Lola Brooke’s “Beama” Single & Music Video Bring The Baddie Energy

Dennis Daughter Tracklist:

  1. Intro (2023 Flow)
  2. I AM LOLA
  3. Don't Get Me Started (feat. Coi Leray & Nija)
  4. Best Side
  5. Pit Stop (feat. French Montana)
  6. It's Me Again
  7. You (feat. Bryson Tiller)
  8. Vacant Heart
  9. Dear Dennis
  10. Shelter Baby (Be That B**ch)
  11. God Bless All The Rappers
  12. Don't Play With It (feat. Latto & Yung Miami) - Remix

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.