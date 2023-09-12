Lola Brooke Falls Off Stage And Continues Performing

Lola Brooke sure knows how to keep the energy going! The rising rapper took the stage on Sept. 9 at The Armory Track in New York City as part of a fashion week event, and had the crowd going crazy for her performance. An unexpected twist happened where Lola Brooke fell off the stage during her performance, however she got right back up. The moment showcased Lola's resilience and professionalism, as she continued to perform and even made light of the moment with the audience.

Caught on camera, Lola can be seen confidently walking towards the crowd. It was then that she misstepped and teetered of the side of the stage. She was in the midst of performing her hit song "Make Me Feel Good." Subsequently, she momentarily misjudged her steps and almost disappeared into the midst of the crowd. The audience helped her get back on stage, and she resumed the performance like nothing happened.

Read More: Lola Brooke: The Rise Of A Formidable Force In Rap

The Crowd Supported Her Continuing The Performance

Lola Brooke displayed an impressive bounce-back, quite literally. With a swift recovery that left the audience both surprised and impressed, she immediately regained her footing. In a lighthearted remark to the audience after the song ended, Lola laughed, "I almost bust my ass, word. We still gon' do the things we like to do, right?" Overall, Lola Brooke's stage mishap transformed into a moment of triumph. This is an example of a moment that showcases her character and ability to find humor in the unexpected.

Even in the age of social media, where every moment can be dissected and amplified, Lola Brooke remained unfazed. Adding a touch of humor to the situation, Lola Brooke took to social media to share her reaction to the fall on social media. She left a comment on a video that The Shade Room posted of her fall, that wrote "Thank god I’m little I fell In slow motion." To top it off, she shared a meme featuring Ezel, a memorable character from the 1995 film Friday, delivering his famous line, "My neck. My back."

Read More: Ice Spice Shows Off Futuristic Silver Fit For Marc Jacobs NYFW Performance